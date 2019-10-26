HSBC Cuts BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to $1,860.00

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) had its price target cut by HSBC from $1,995.00 to $1,860.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Barclays decreased their target price on BHP Group from $2,150.00 to $2,075.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,453.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.