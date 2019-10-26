Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce sales of $296.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.66 million to $374.45 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $362.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.63 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

HBM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. 500,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $937.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 3.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 33,649,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,183,209 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,400 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,542,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

