Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $14.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.28.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.48. 7,339,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,877,254. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Nancy E. Maloney sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $37,940.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,954,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after buying an additional 300,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 100.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 21,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

