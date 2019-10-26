Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CSFB upgraded shares of Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hydro One stock opened at C$24.23 on Friday. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$18.95 and a 52 week high of C$25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a PE ratio of -75.72.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.4305919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is -291.09%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

