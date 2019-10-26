Hyper Speed Network (HSN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a market cap of $1.24 million and $212,130.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Speed Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hyper Speed Network Profile

Hyper Speed Network's total supply is 940,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,169,873 tokens. The official website for Hyper Speed Network is www.hsn.link. Hyper Speed Network's official message board is medium.com/@hyperspeednetwork2019. Hyper Speed Network's official Twitter account is

The Reddit community for Hyper Speed Network is /r/HyperSpeedNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hyper Speed Network

Hyper Speed Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

