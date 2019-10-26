Iberiabank Corp Has $3.20 Million Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Iberiabank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 890.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,674,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,453,711,000 after buying an additional 411,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after buying an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,009,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,685,000 after buying an additional 66,225 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $740,498,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,107,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,183,000 after buying an additional 54,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.26. 550,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,452. The firm has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.70. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $242.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

