Iberiabank Corp Increases Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,441 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 420,896 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,403 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 29.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $58,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,359. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.83. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $110.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

