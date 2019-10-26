Iberiabank Corp Sells 14,364 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 14,364 shares during the quarter. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 92,992 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.10.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,712.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock valued at $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,209. The stock has a market cap of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average is $86.05. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

