Iberiabank Corp Sells 1,653 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Iberiabank Corp trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after acquiring an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $370.73. 1,165,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,313. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.13.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

