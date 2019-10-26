Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Down 21.3%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) shares were down 21.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.37, approximately 2,819,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 371,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

About Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

