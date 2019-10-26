iBTC Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (IBTC)

iBTC (CURRENCY:IBTC) traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One iBTC token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). iBTC has a total market capitalization of $4,177.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of iBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, iBTC has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00202708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.01456442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030454 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00091333 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

iBTC Token Profile

iBTC’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,602,774 tokens. iBTC’s official website is ibtctoken.com. iBTC’s official Twitter account is @ibtctoken.

Buying and Selling iBTC

iBTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

