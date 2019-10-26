ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.78 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last week, ICON has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, COSS, Bithumb and Upbit. ICON has a market capitalization of $79.75 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00202052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.01472698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009026 BTC.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,777,445 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CoinTiger, ABCC, Gate.io, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, Huobi, COSS, Allbit, OOOBTC, Hotbit, Bitbns, Rfinex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

