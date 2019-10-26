Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $913.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iheartmedia Inc (NYSE:IHRT) will post sales of $913.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iheartmedia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $932.00 million and the lowest is $902.14 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Iheartmedia will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iheartmedia.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iheartmedia in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE IHRT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.32. 119,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,657. Iheartmedia has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.62.

About Iheartmedia

There is no company description available for iHeartMedia Inc

