Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6,875.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,095,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,935,459,000 after purchasing an additional 659,248 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15,116.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 661,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 656,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,244,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,053,058,000 after purchasing an additional 581,489 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.85.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Valls sold 64,894 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total value of $10,416,135.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,761,713.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock worth $23,680,163 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $171.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.75 and a 52-week high of $172.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

