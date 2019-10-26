Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Up 7.3% Following Strong Earnings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $172.34 and last traded at $171.81, 2,709,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 1,312,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.13.

The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.85.

In related news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 35,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $5,684,829.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,133 shares of company stock valued at $23,680,163 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.91.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

