Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illumina were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,175,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799,884 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after acquiring an additional 296,541 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,157,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,530,704,000 after acquiring an additional 46,899 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $832,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,682,543 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $619,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $24.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,901,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,060. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.66. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.30 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 28.14%. Illumina’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $190,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,056,294.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,580. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

