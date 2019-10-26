Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Imax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Imax posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Imax will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Imax.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush set a $28.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Imax stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Imax has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 1,915 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $40,885.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,869.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 8,384 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $173,884.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Imax in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

