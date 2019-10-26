Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

IBCP stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBCP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

