Independent Research Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €123.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €124.64 ($144.93).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €119.22 ($138.63) on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 12 month high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is €110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €111.23. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion and a PE ratio of 42.13.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

