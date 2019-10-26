Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 905 ($11.83) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 960 ($12.54). UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 819 ($10.70) to GBX 857 ($11.20) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 893.30 ($11.67).

LON INF traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 773.80 ($10.11). The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 812.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 814.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Informa has a 52-week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.77). The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

