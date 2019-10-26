Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns News Impact Rating of -3.23

Media coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a news sentiment score of -3.23 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Infosys’ ranking:

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.