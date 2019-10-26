INMAX (INX) Reaches Market Cap of $178,428.00

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One INMAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000773 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market cap of $178,428.00 and approximately $14,738.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, INMAX has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00201424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.73 or 0.01483010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00092512 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX was first traded on September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,516,185 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. The official website for INMAX is inmax.live. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange.

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

