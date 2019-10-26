Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. During the last week, Innova has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $20,569.00 and $3.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Innova’s total supply is 5,799,718 coins and its circulating supply is 5,049,718 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin. The official website for Innova is innovacoin.info.

Innova Coin Trading

Innova can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

