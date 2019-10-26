Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

INOV has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on Inovalon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,213. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Inovalon has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $156.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Inovalon by 712.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

