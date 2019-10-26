Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INOV. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 target price on Inovalon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inovalon from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.04. 372,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.72 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. Inovalon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 3,748.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

