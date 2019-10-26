Insider Selling: Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Sells £53,467.20 in Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.77), for a total transaction of £53,467.20 ($69,864.37).

LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,001 ($26.15) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. Bunzl plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,962 ($25.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,554 ($33.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,048.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,149.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BNZL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,490 ($32.54) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,295.56 ($30.00).

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

