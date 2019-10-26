Insider Selling: Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Sells $46,000.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iradimed alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $95,120.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $45,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $41,501.64.

On Friday, October 11th, Brent Johnson sold 1,300 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $28,119.00.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $65,970.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $86,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Brent Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00.

IRMD stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $16.68 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.21 million, a P/E ratio of 55.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 million. Iradimed had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Iradimed by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.