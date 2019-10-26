Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co set a $78.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $58.16. 300,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 1.24. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $71.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 20.05 and a current ratio of 20.46.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 39.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 1,250 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $86,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,490 shares of company stock worth $10,506,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.