Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) will announce $401.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Integra Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.60 million and the lowest is $400.80 million. Integra Lifesciences reported sales of $383.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Integra Lifesciences.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Shares of IART opened at $55.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $42.14 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth Burhop sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $425,850.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,625.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 879,421 shares of company stock worth $53,619,825 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

