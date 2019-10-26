Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Integra Lifesciences updated its FY19 guidance to $2.70-2.75 EPS.

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 683,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at $163,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $15,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,179.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,421 shares of company stock worth $53,619,825. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

