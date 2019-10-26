Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,752,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 273.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

