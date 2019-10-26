InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for InterDigital Wireless in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for InterDigital Wireless’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get InterDigital Wireless alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterDigital Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital Wireless has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.