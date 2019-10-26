International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 650 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective for the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.69) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HSBC restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 616.92 ($8.06).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

IAG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 520.60 ($6.80). 5,716,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1 year low of GBX 411.50 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 669.40 ($8.75). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 474.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.25.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.