Intevac (IVAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Intevac to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

IVAC stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.17. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IVAC shares. B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on Intevac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intevac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

