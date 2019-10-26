INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ICAGY. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 72.94% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.