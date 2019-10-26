Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,921. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.96. Intuit has a 12-month low of $182.61 and a 12-month high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,492 shares in the company, valued at $417,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.