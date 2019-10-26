Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $586.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total value of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total transaction of $65,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,537 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,233. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $969,259,000 after buying an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,249,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,750 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,498,000 after purchasing an additional 864,131 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $302,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,629,709,000 after purchasing an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $549.27. 421,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,634. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $430.24 and a fifty-two week high of $589.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.