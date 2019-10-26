Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF makes up about 5.6% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,394,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,117 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,967,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,441,000 after buying an additional 330,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 241,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth $2,358,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.96. 81,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,107. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $42.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4719 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.