Invesco Ltd. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,169,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,214,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 921.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 579,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,253,000 after acquiring an additional 522,769 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $169.53 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $124.85 and a 12 month high of $170.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.92.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

