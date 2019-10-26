Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 112,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $12.57 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

