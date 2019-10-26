Invesco Ltd. Has $453,000 Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 150,358 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,561,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.73.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.67 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.