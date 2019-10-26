Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sierra Bancorp worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

