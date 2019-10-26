Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.6% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $195.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.53 and its 200-day moving average is $187.34. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $143.46 and a 12 month high of $195.74.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.