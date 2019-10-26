Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 35,302 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $393,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 20,000 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

