Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Title from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:ITIC traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $134.04 and a 52 week high of $198.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Investors Title by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Investors Title by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

