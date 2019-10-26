Invictus Hyperion Fund One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,166.00 (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $4,166.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00201627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.05 or 0.01481520 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029912 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00091288 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

