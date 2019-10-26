IoTeX (IOTX) Market Cap Reaches $16.64 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, Bilaxy and Binance. IoTeX has a market cap of $16.64 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00038369 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $495.57 or 0.05399064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001008 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044383 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029427 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,000,000 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bgogo, Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

