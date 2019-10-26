IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

IPL Plastics Inc (TSE:IPLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.00 and last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 18771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of IPL Plastics from C$17.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.81, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.14. The stock has a market cap of $408.69 million and a PE ratio of 32.89.

IPL Plastics Company Profile (TSE:IPLP)

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

