iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a neutral rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.32.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,319,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,372. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.59. iRobot has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $132.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.98.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.31 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.85%. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other iRobot news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $47,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,063.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iRobot by 65.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iRobot by 14.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of iRobot by 17.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

