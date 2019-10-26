Ironvine Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 231,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 42,271 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after acquiring an additional 23,911,014 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,564,340 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,476 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

